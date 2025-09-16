Woman, 89, found dead inside Brooklyn nursing home, 95-year-old charged

article

The Brief Police say 95-year-old Galina Smirnova has been charged with murder after allegedly attacking 89-year-old Nina Kravtsov inside a Coney Island nursing home. Kravtsov, believed to be a Holocaust survivor from Ukraine, suffered head trauma and was later pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn. Investigators have not said what led to the assault, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.



What we know:

Police said officers responded to a 911 call around 10:27 p.m. on Sunday at the Seagate Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on West 29th Street in Coney Island.

When they arrived, they found 89-year-old Nina Kravtsov suffering from head trauma.

Kravtsov, believed to be a Holocaust survivor from Ukraine according to the New York Post, was later pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, police arrested Galina Smirnova, 95, believed to be a fellow resident of the nursing home. She has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, officials said.

Authorities have not released details about what sparked the deadly attack or how exactly the women may have known each other.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.