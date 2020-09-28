911 services restored after nationwide outage

Police say officials have restored 911 services following an outage that affected several counties nationwide.

Police departments across Minnesota notified the public on social media shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday.

During the outage, officials are encouraged residents to contact their departments via the local number if emergency services are needed.

According to Minnesota Emergency Communication Networks, staff is in contact with CenturyLink to determine the cause of the multi-state 911 outage affecting Minnesota.

Statement from Lumen Technologies/CenturyLink:

Advertisement

"Earlier this evening, a Lumen 911 vendor experienced an outage affecting a number of customers in multiple states for about an hour. All services have been restored."