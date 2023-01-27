Evidence released that is connected to the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, includes portions of the 911 call made to San Francisco police on that fateful day.

In the early hours of October 28, 2022, Paul Pelosi, 82, called 911 after an assailant smashed his way into his San Francisco home, demanding to know where was his wife, according to prosecutors.

The call starts with Pelosi telling the dispatcher that there is a stranger in his house who says he is waiting for Nancy Pelosi to return.

"He's just waiting for her to come back, but she's not going to be here for days, so I guess I'll just have to wait," Pelosi says to the dispatcher.

The dispatcher remains on the line as Pelosi tries to steer the conversation with the alleged intruder, David DePape, standing nearby.

At one point during the call, Pelosi tells the dispatcher,"I've got a problem."

DePape is faintly heard in the background, saying "Everything's good."

"I'm a friend of theirs," DePape says after giving his full name to the dispatcher. Pelosi, however, said the visitor is a stranger.

The audio recording ends with Pelosi telling the dispatcher that he was told to hang up.

San Francisco police did respond to the Pacific Heights home, where officers witnessed the moment Pelosi was bludgeoned with a hammer at the hands of DePape.

Body camera footage showing DePape apparently assaulting Pelosi, surveillance footage showing someone identified as DePape breaking into the Pacific Heights home and a recording of DePape's interrogation by police were all released Friday.

