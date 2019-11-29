91-year-old Long Island woman reported missing has been found

UPDATE: Police say that she has been found and was being transported to a hospital for evaluation. The original story is below:

Suffolk County Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 91-year-old Deer Park woman who suffers from dementia.

Maria Theresa Caceres was last seen at her home on Carlls Path at approximately 6:20 a.m. Friday.

Caceres is Hispanic, 4' 8" tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has white hair and brown eyes.

She was believed to be wearing a gray sweater, dark pants and a white hat.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about Caceres’ location to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or 911.