90-year-old man killed during morning walk in moped hit-and-run

The Brief 90-year-old Zhou Xie was fatally struck by a moped while crossing East 14th Street at Avenue U on Tuesday morning. The moped driver briefly stopped before leaving the scene; NYPD is asking for public help in identifying him. Locals say speeding mopeds are a recurring issue; Xie was well known in the neighborhood and lived nearby.



A 90-year-old Brooklyn man was struck and killed by a moped while crossing the street in the Homecrest section of Brooklyn on Tuesday morning, according to police. They say the driver fled the scene after briefly stopping.

What we know:

Police identified the victim as Zhou Xie, who lived nearby on East 15th Street.

They said the crash happened around 9:34 a.m. at the intersection of East 14th Street and Avenue U, where Xie was taking his routine morning walk.

Surveillance video shows Xie crossing in the crosswalk when a blue moped, traveling south on East 14th Street with a green light, hit him.

Police say Xie was crossing against the signal.

He suffered severe head trauma and was taken to NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead.

The backstory:

The video shows the driver pick up the moped, park it, and check on Xie before leaving the scene after about four minutes.

Local perspective:

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the driver.

Local residents say moped-related crashes are a growing concern in the neighborhood.

A nearby bakery owner told FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt that Xie was a regular customer who had stopped that morning, as he did most days.

The NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad is still investigating the incident.