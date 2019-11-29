90-year-old man disappears in Queens

article

Authorities in New York were asking the public's help to locate an elderly man reported missing in Queens.

Police say, 90-year-old Charles Pammer, from Bath, Pennsylvania, went missing approximately 3 a.m. on Friday morning in Breezy Point.

They say Pammer is disoriented/confused and may be in need of medical attention.

He is 5'11", 170 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, red striped shirt, and green or gray pants.

He was believed to be in a 2000 Chrysler Concorde With Pennsylvania license plate number DDE0028.

If you see him, please call Pennsylvania State Police at 610-861-2026 or call 9-1-1.