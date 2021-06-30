9-year-old Newark girl injured in shooting

article

A 9-year-old girl has been hospitalized after being shot twice in Newark on Wednesday.

The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Holiday Court.

Police say that the shooting followed an argument that turned into a fight between the injured girl's 15-year-old sister and a 16-year-old girl.

The 16-year-old girl entered the victim's home, where the shooting occurred, with an unknown man who is being sought by police.

The 9-year-old girl was shot twice in her foot and leg. She was reportedly alert and speaking when police arrived and was taken to University Hospital for treatment.

The 16-year-old girl was detained by police as an investigation into the shooting continues.

"It is tragic that a dispute between two teenagers led to a young child being shot," Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said. "I am thankful that her injuries are non-life-threatening. But this incident speaks to the dilemma facing communities all over the country this summer after children have been away from the structure of their classrooms for the past 15-months due to the pandemic. The economic and social effects of the pandemic are having an impact on violence all across our country."

