9-year-old boy fatally struck by school bus in Williamsburg

The Brief A 9-year-old boy was fatally struck at a Brooklyn intersection Friday morning, police said. The child was found unconscious with severe head and body injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say a yellow school bus appears to have hit the child, and it remains unclear if the driver stayed at the scene.



A 9-year-old boy was fatally struck in Brooklyn on Friday morning, according to police.

What happened in Williamsburg?

What we know:

Officers responded to a call at around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Lee Avenue and Lorimer Street in Williamsburg, where the child was found unconscious and unresponsive with severe head and body injuries, police said.

EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

There are reports that it might have been a yellow school bus, though the circumstances surrounding the collision remain under investigation.

It is not yet clear whether the bus remained at the scene.

Scene deemed a crime scene

The location has been deemed a crime scene, with NYPD and Hatzolah EMS handling the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.