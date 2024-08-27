9 injured, dozens displaced after Brooklyn fire rips through homes: FDNY

Nine people were injured, including 6 firefighters, after a fire tore out a row of homes in Brooklyn Monday night, the FDNY said.

All 9 injuries are life-threatening, the FDNY said.

It happened at 2411 Dean Street in the Ocean Hill section at approximately 10:40 p.m. The FDNY said they encountered heavy fire on all three floors of the building.

The FDNY said that the roof of the first building to catch fire collapsed onto the top floor as firefighters battled to keep the flames from spreading.

180 FDNY personnel responded.

"With rapid extension to four joint instructors, three structures to the left and one structure to the right that extension was due to fire in the cockleoff space. That's the space between the top floor ceiling and the underside of the roof. The original fire building did suffer. Extensive collapse of the roof area into the top floor," FDNY Chief Kevin Woods said at a press conference.

Hope Hatcher had just moved into her new apartment recently to start college here in the city, and now she has lost everything and has nowhere to go.

"I'm not sure like what to do next or where I'm going," Hatcher said. "I'm from Michigan, so I just rekindled with my family out here to come to school."

Hatcher said she doesn't have another place to stay.

After the four-alarm fire, the American Red Cross said that 10 households, including 31 people, including 9 children, 10 pets, and four other adults are now without a place to live.

The Red Cross disaster team told FOX 5 that they are providing the 10 families with emergency housing and financial aid for a few days.

The fire has been placed under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.