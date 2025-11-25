FDNY union blasts NYC after finding 68 boxes of missing 9/11 toxin records

The Brief The City of New York says it has located 68 boxes of previously missing 9/11 toxin records tied to Ground Zero exposure. Attorney Michael Barasch called the revelation a "betrayal" and demanded a full federal investigation. A spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams said the city has begun turning over documents to plaintiffs’ counsel and remains committed to ensuring victims and responders receive the care they deserve.



The discovery of long-missing 9/11 toxin records has reignited outrage among survivors and first responders who say city officials failed to protect their health and withheld crucial information for years.

The Uniformed Firefighters Association (UFA), which represents thousands of active and retired FDNY firefighters, first raised concerns about the newly uncovered documents, saying the city owed full transparency to those sickened by toxic exposure at Ground Zero.

Missing records found

What we know:

The City of New York recently confirmed it had located 68 boxes of toxin-related documents tied to environmental hazards at and around Ground Zero — materials that officials had previously said did not exist.

The records’ sudden reappearance comes as the World Trade Center Health Program, which supports more than 92,000 members, faces a $3 billion funding shortfall that could begin to impact care as early as 2027.

In a statement, attorney Michael Barasch, who represents tens of thousands of 9/11 responders and survivors including the late Detective James Zadroga, the namesake of the federal 9/11 health law, accused the city of deception.

"You do not find 68 boxes by accident," Barasch said. "You either hid them or ignored them, and families paid for that choice with funerals, chemo, and empty chairs at the table."

Barasch called the discovery "a betrayal" and urged a federal investigation, saying the missing records could have delayed diagnoses and benefits for victims suffering from 9/11-linked cancers and respiratory diseases.

According to CDC data, the number of documented 9/11-related cancers has risen 143% in five years, with more than 48,000 cancer cases and 8,215 deaths — now exceeding the number killed on September 11, 2001.

The City responds

In a statement to FOX 5 NY, a spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams said:

"As one of the many first responders at Ground Zero on 9/11 and in the weeks that followed, Mayor Adams has been unwavering in his commitment to ensuring victims, their families, first responders, and survivors receive the care and services they deserve. While we cannot comment on the specifics of pending litigation, the city has begun turning over documents to plaintiff’s counsel, and both parties are working out a schedule to continue this process."

Why you should care:

For thousands of families still battling cancers and respiratory illnesses tied to toxic exposure, the newly discovered documents could provide long-sought evidence about contamination levels, cleanup procedures and official decisions made in the days after the attacks.

Barasch and other advocates argue that full disclosure and stable federal funding are essential to ensuring that no more first responders are "sacrificed twice."