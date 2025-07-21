$8K martini is stirring up the Hamptons

The Brief Dopo La Spiaggia in Sag Harbor is offering an $8,000 martini called "The Rocks on Rocks." The cocktail is served alongside a five-carat diamond necklace. A portion of the grand total goes to charity.



An upscale Italian restaurant in the Hamptons is selling an $8,000 martini called "The Rocks on Rocks," complete with a five-carat diamond necklace on the side.

A portion of the proceeds will go to charity, so you can sip for a good cause.

The $8K sip of the summer

What we know:

The Hamptons are known for luxury, but is this $8K martini too much?

Some say it's not just a drink – it’s a statement.

Dopo La Spiaggia in Sag Harbor is serving up a cocktail with serious sparkle. However, there’s a twist – the drink is garnished with a five-carat diamond necklace. Also, $1,000 of your $8K bill goes towards the charity of your choice.

The restaurant, having already sold half a dozen orders of the drink, says its posh attention-grabber is here to stay. "Different people are into different things," Manager Ania Stesik told FOX 5 NY’s Jessica Formoso.

Dig deeper:

James Roccisano, founder of Jimmy the Rock Diamonds , birthed the idea of accompanying his stunning diamond pieces with none other than a classic martini.

Not a martini fan? That’s fine. Dopo La Spiaggia will give you your drink of choice, even if it’s just coffee in the glass. "If they're spending this much money, they can drink whatever they want," Roccisano told Formoso.

Liquid luxury for a good cause

Despite its lavish price tag, the cocktail comes with a charitable twist. For every order, Dopo La Spiaggia donates $1000 to a charity of the customer’s choice.

"We’re not trying to influence anyone," said Stesik. "It's for someone that would like to do something different than just going to a jeweler and buying a necklace."

So — is this a generous gesture wrapped in luxury, or just another over-the-top indulgence? Either way, would you want your rocks served on the rocks?