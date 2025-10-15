89-year-old reverses SUV into 3 pedestrians on sidewalk in Brooklyn, killing 1

The Brief An 89-year-old man reversed his SUV into three pedestrians on Neptune Avenue in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon, police said. An 89-year-old woman was killed, while a 75-year-old woman and a 43-year-old woman were hospitalized in stable condition. The driver was also taken to the hospital in stable condition; no arrests have been made as the investigation continues.



An 89-year-old man reversed his SUV into a group of pedestrians in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon, killing one woman and injuring two others, according to police.

What we know:

According to the NYPD, officers responded around 12:51 p.m. to a 911 call reporting multiple pedestrians struck near 1535 Neptune Avenue.

A preliminary investigation by the Highway Division’s Collision Investigation Squad found that the 89-year-old man was driving a Chrysler Town & Country SUV in reverse when he hit three people standing on the sidewalk.

An 89-year-old woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

A 75-year-old woman and a 43-year-old woman were transported in stable condition.

The driver was also taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

What we don't know:

So far, no arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.