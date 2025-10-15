Expand / Collapse search

89-year-old reverses SUV into 3 pedestrians on sidewalk in Brooklyn, killing 1

October 15, 2025
An 89-year-old man reversed his SUV into a group of pedestrians in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon, killing one woman and injuring two others, according to police.

The Brief

    • An 89-year-old man reversed his SUV into three pedestrians on Neptune Avenue in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon, police said.
    • An 89-year-old woman was killed, while a 75-year-old woman and a 43-year-old woman were hospitalized in stable condition.
    • The driver was also taken to the hospital in stable condition; no arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

BROOKLYN - An 89-year-old man reversed his SUV into a group of pedestrians in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon, killing one woman and injuring two others, according to police. 

What we know:

According to the NYPD, officers responded around 12:51 p.m. to a 911 call reporting multiple pedestrians struck near 1535 Neptune Avenue.

A preliminary investigation by the Highway Division’s Collision Investigation Squad found that the 89-year-old man was driving a Chrysler Town & Country SUV in reverse when he hit three people standing on the sidewalk.

An 89-year-old woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, officials said. 

A 75-year-old woman and a 43-year-old woman were transported in stable condition. 

The driver was also taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

What we don't know:

So far, no arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: This report is based on information from police. 

