89-year-old reverses SUV into 3 pedestrians on sidewalk in Brooklyn, killing 1
BROOKLYN - An 89-year-old man reversed his SUV into a group of pedestrians in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon, killing one woman and injuring two others, according to police.
What we know:
According to the NYPD, officers responded around 12:51 p.m. to a 911 call reporting multiple pedestrians struck near 1535 Neptune Avenue.
A preliminary investigation by the Highway Division’s Collision Investigation Squad found that the 89-year-old man was driving a Chrysler Town & Country SUV in reverse when he hit three people standing on the sidewalk.
An 89-year-old woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, officials said.
A 75-year-old woman and a 43-year-old woman were transported in stable condition.
The driver was also taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
What we don't know:
So far, no arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: This report is based on information from police.