NYPD searches for murder suspect in connection to Brooklyn stabbings

The NYPD has released a photo of a person wanted for questioning in connection to two stabbings, with one of them being fatal.

Officers said around 2:00 p.m., they responded to Wyckoff Gardens on 185 Nevins Street.

They found an 83-year-old man unconscious, unresponsive and with multiple stab wounds to the neck and the right arm.

First responders said the victim was pronounced dead on the scene; however a cause of death remains undetermined and the investigation continues.

Earlier in the day, police said they responded to a 911 call at 134 Nevins Street after a 31-year-old woman was found with a slash wound to her thigh. She was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Officers tell FOX 5 New York they believe the stabbings was random.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.