81-year-old NYC woman has jaw broken in attack by sex offender

article

An elderly woman was choked and punched unconscious in a brutal attack by a neighbor who is a convicted sex offender, the NYPD says.

The Crown Heights woman was sleeping around 1 a.m. on Tuesday when she heard a noise coming from her living room. Police say that she came across her upstairs neighbor.

He was identified as 50-year-old Thomas Johnson.

At a Wednesday news conference, NYPD Chief of Detective James Essig said that he choked and punched her, breaking her jaw as she passed out.

New York City Police quickly identified Johnson as a suspect in the attack. They allegedly found his bloody clothes from the attack in his apartment.

Essig says that Johnson has a lengthy rap sheet, including serving time for a sexual attack on a child. He also has been arrested in the past for attempted murder and petty larceny.

Johnson faces assault, strangulation, and burglary charges in connection with this latest incident.