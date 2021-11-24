8-year-old Jackson Sparks becomes sixth death from Christmas parade tragedy

article

The death toll from the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy rose to six after an 8-year-old boy died at the hospital.

Jackson Sparks, of Mukwonago, Wisconsin was in the parade with his baseball team.

Sparks died of his injuries Tuesday at Children's Wisconsin. he and his 12-year-old brother Tucker were being treated there from their injuries.

An online fundraiser for the Sparks family confirmed his death, saying the 8-year-old underwent brain surgery Sunday night but needed a miracle. His passing was a shock to attendees at a Jewish community event Tuesday.

SUSPECT CHARGED IN PARADE DEATHS

"The Lubavitcher of Blessed Memory taught us that when faced with tragedy when faced with darkness, we have to use that as a catalyst for a better tomorrow," said Rabbi Mendel Shmotkin, Lubavitch of Wisconsin CEO.

The gathering's theme was: one community, one heart. Organizers asked people to take part in random acts of kindness to battle the darkness.

"Why does this have to happen this way? What is the reason for this? It's unfathomable to try to reason it and understand, but certainly, our hearts are breaking," Pass said.

"Honestly, it shatters my heart. It honestly breaks everything inside me knowing that somebody, especially a child, an innocent child, is losing their life from something so senseless," Waukesha resident Miranda Benzer said. "I think just, you know, keep them in your prayers, in your thoughts, but my number one thing to them is just stay strong."

FOX 6 NOW contributed to this report.