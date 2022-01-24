8-year-old Chicago girl killed in gang shooting

article

An 8-year-old Chicago girl was shot in the head and killed on Saturday afternoon when she was caught in the middle of a gang shooting.

Melissa Ortega was walking with her mother around 2:45 p.m. when she was shot. Witnesses said her mom was seen covered in blood at the scene, right outside a Fifth Third Bank.

Police said that known gang members had opened fire at a 26-year-old man who was walking out of a store and the girl was an innocent victim.

When the shots rang out, Melissa’s mother recalled running toward a bank when she felt her daughter "go limp," according to a report. That’s when she realized Melissa had been shot twice in the right side of her head.

She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a few hours later.

Investigators found more than 13 9mm shell casings at the scene.

She and her mom had come to the United States from Mexico just a few months ago in search of a better life.

A GoFundMe page had raised more than $45,000 by Monday to help Melissa’s family pay for funeral expenses and bury her in her hometown in Mexico.

There have been no arrests in the case. There is a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to arrest in the case and up to $15,000 for a conviction.