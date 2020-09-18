79-year-old man dies 3 days after being attacked on golf course, NYPD says

article

An argument between an elderly man and some people riding bicycles on a golf course in Queens got physical, police said. Three days later, that man was dead.

William Hinchey, 79, of Queens, was at the Forest Park golf course in Woodhaven on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 8, when he and "an unknown group of males riding bicycles" got into a verbal dispute, the NYPD said. Then someone shoved Hinchey to the ground, shattering his pelvis, police said.

Police officers responding to a 911 call about the assault found Hinchey "unconscious and unresponsive" on the golf course.

EMS rushed Hinchey to Jamaica Hospital. He was later moved to North Shore University Medical Center, where he died on Friday, Sept. 11, police said.

The medical examiner will try to determine why Hinchey died.

The police are investigating.

Advertisement