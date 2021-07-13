77-year-old man who reported accidental shooting charged with wife's murder

article

A 77-year-old Connecticut man who told police in May that he accidentally shot his wife has been charged with murder after authorities determined she was shot twice.

Albert Kokoth, of New Canaan, had originally faced charges including assault and the illegal discharge of a firearm.

Kokoth called police just after noon on May 6 to report an accidental shooting, police said.

But an autopsy showed Margaret Kokoth had two distinct wounds — one to the head and another to the torso, police said Tuesday. Investigators said they also removed a third shotgun slug from the wall of the Kokoths' home.

"Based on this evidence and additional information gathered during the investigation it was determined initial claims by Kokoth of an accidental shooting were not supported," police said Tuesday in a statement.

Mark Sherman, Kokoth's attorney, said it would be premature to discuss details of the shooting. He said the next step will be a hearing to determine whether probable cause exists to support the murder charge.

"This is a very sensitive and serious family matter and we will review the discovery and work very quickly to a very fair resolution of this case," he said.

Kokoth, who was already incarcerated on the earlier charges, was arraigned Tuesday on the murder charge and ordered held in lieu of $2 million bond.

He is due back in court on Sept. 20.