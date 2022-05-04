77-year-old man punched, kicked in Bronx attempted robbery

The NYPD wants to find the suspect who attacked an elderly man in broad daylight in the Concourse section of the Bronx.

On May 2 at about 1:30 p.m., the 77-year-old victim was walking in front of 1299 Grand Concourse he became involved in an argument with the suspect. The dispute escalated and the man punched the victim in the face knocking him to the ground, said police.

The suspect then threw a cup with liquid on the victim's head before kicking him in the face. He tried to rob the man but was unsuccessful, added police.

The man was hospitalized in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the assault is encouraged to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Two days earlier, a man was beaten and robbed near Times Square. The victim got into an argument with three individuals in front of 700 8th Ave. at about 3:15 a.m. when they attacked him.

Another group ran over and punched and kicked the man in his face and body.