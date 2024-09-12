75-year-old man, 14-year-old girl shot in Queens: NYPD

The NYPD is investigating after a 75-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl were shot in Queens on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 4:30 p.m. near Weller Avenue and 243rd Street in the Rosedale neighborhood.

Authorities say the 75-year-old was shot in the face and taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

The 14-year-old girl was shot in the thigh, and was taken to Cohen Children's Medical Center via private means and is in stable condition.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

So far, no arrests have been made.