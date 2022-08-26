74-year-old woman punched in unprovoked Manhattan attack

The NYPD is searching for a suspect accused of punching a 74-year-old woman in broad daylight in Manhattan.

Police say the incident happened at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Surveillance video of the incident shows the suspect picking a bag up off the ground before suddenly lashing out and punching the victim, knocking her to the ground.

The suspect then ran away.

The victim is expected to be okay.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.