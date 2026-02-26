73-year-old man dies weeks after Brooklyn assault; suspect arrested, victim identified

article

The Brief A 73-year-old man has died weeks after a November assault in Brooklyn. The medical examiner has ruled the death a homicide. A 31-year-old suspect was previously arrested and charged with assault.



A Brooklyn assault reported in late November has now turned into a homicide investigation after the victim died from his injuries weeks later.

Assault reported in November

Police responded around 12:16 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2025, to a 911 call reporting an assault in front of 5818 Avenue T, within the 63rd Precinct.

Officers found a 73-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive with head trauma. He was transported by EMS to One Brooklyn Health–Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center in critical condition.

Victim dies from injuries

On Dec. 14, 2025, the man died from his injuries.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled the death a homicide.

Police identified the victim as Anthony Finale, 73, of Brooklyn.

Suspect previously arrested

As part of the ongoing investigation, police arrested Marvin Bonilla, 31, of Brooklyn, on Dec. 1, 2025, within the confines of the 63rd Precinct.

He was charged with two counts of assault.

Authorities have not yet announced whether additional charges will be filed following the victim’s death.