Expand / Collapse search

72-year-old man beaten in anti-LGBTQ attack in Chelsea: NYPD

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Chelsea
FOX 5 NY
LGBTQ Attack Suspects article

Four suspects wanted by the NYPD in connection with a anti-LGBTQ attack in Manhattan in September. 

NEW YORK - The NYPD is on the hunt for four suspects in connection to what is believed to be a hate crime attack in Chelsea last month.

According to authorities, at around 10:15 p.m. on September 15, a 72-year-old man was near West 17th Street and 9th Avenue when four men approached him.

The suspects allegedly made anti-LGBTQIA+ statements before punching, kicking, and using items to strike the victim in his head and body.

The suspects then fled the location on foot and were seen entering 420 West 19th Street.

The victim sustained a broken jaw and lacerations to the face and hands and was taken to an area hospital.

The incident is being investigated by the NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force. 

Related

O'Shae Sibley murder: Teen suspect charged with murder as a hate crime
article

O'Shae Sibley murder: Teen suspect charged with murder as a hate crime

If convicted, the 17-year-old boy accused of stabbing and killing O'Shae Sibley is facing a minimum of 20 years in jail.

From the beginning of the year to June 27, the NYPD has recorded 235 hate crimes, according to the NYPD Hate Crimes Dashboard. 44 of those incidents involved bias against 

Earlier this year, O'Shea Sibley, an openly gay professional dancer, was stabbed and killed at a gas station on Coney Island.

The suspect in that case was charged with second-degree murder as a hate crime. 