72-year-old man beaten in anti-LGBTQ attack in Chelsea: NYPD

The NYPD is on the hunt for four suspects in connection to what is believed to be a hate crime attack in Chelsea last month.

According to authorities, at around 10:15 p.m. on September 15, a 72-year-old man was near West 17th Street and 9th Avenue when four men approached him.

The suspects allegedly made anti-LGBTQIA+ statements before punching, kicking, and using items to strike the victim in his head and body.

The suspects then fled the location on foot and were seen entering 420 West 19th Street.

The victim sustained a broken jaw and lacerations to the face and hands and was taken to an area hospital.

The incident is being investigated by the NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force.

