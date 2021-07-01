72 condos evacuated in a Kissimmee complex over fear of walkway collapse

Osceola County has deemed 72 units at the Images Condominiums in Kissimmee unsafe. The Osceola Board of Commissioners says a Wednesday morning inspection confirmed that some of the complex’s breezeways were in "serious" condition.



"It’s shocking and it’s upsetting," said Jennifer Dodd.

Dodd saw the yellow warning notice posted on her building Wednesday. The warning declaring her building unsafe and to enter at your own risk.

"We’ve been hit hard by COVID, hard, and I had to come home to this," said Dodd.

Dodd and her neighbors scrambling to find housing.

"Where am I going to live? Where am I going to go?" asked Allison Sherman.

The Osceola Board of County Commissioners says an engineering firm of inspectors went out Wednesday morning and found that several breezeways were in serious condition. Adding that they were in danger of collapsing. This prompted the county to immediately declare buildings 5, 6, and 7 of the complex unsafe.

"We are now asking all the residents to be sure that they find other methods of housing and we’re here to assist in that effort as well," said County Commissioner Peggy Choudhry.

Osceola County is providing funding and support along with the Red Cross to place residents in nearby hotels. They have already reached over half of the 72 affected units.

It’s now up to the condo association to begin repairs.

"We don’t know how dangerous the situation is," said Dodd. "How many days are we talking? About a week of repairs? A month?" Residents tell FOX35 they have not heard anything from the condo management staff about all of this or when they may be able to return.

Residents with questions or needing assistance can call Human Services at 407-742-8400 or the Red Cross at 407-894-4141 or 1-800-733-2767.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida headlines.