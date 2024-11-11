7-year-old child shot in Manhattan: NYPD

Police are investigating after a 7-year-old girl was shot in the abdomen in Manhattan on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 2:52 p.m. near West 145th Street and Bradhurst Avenue in Harlem.

Police sources said that the two persons of interest were inside the Jackie Robinson Park, which is where they said the shots were fired.

One of the bullets hit the girl when she was crossing the street near Starbucks with her dad.

Investigators recovered several shell casings from the street.

The girl was rushed to the hospital for treatment. She is expected to survive.

The two suspects have been taken into custody, investigators and the mayor told FOX 5. They were apparently trying to shoot another man and said it was gang-related, and the 7-year-old girl was caught in the crossfire.

The NYPD is investigating the shooting.

