7 injured after car crash involving MTA bus in Brooklyn: NYPD

article

The NYPD is investigating after a multi-car collision in Brooklyn that sent seven people to the hospital.

According to police, at around 1:30 p.m., one car crashed into a second car near Malcolm X Boulevard and Gates Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

The collision caused the second vehicle to crash into a MTA bus.

The driver of the first car fled the scene on foot.

Authorities say seven people were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.