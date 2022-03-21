7-Eleven worker attacked by robber in Brooklyn

A Brooklyn 7-Eleven worker was attacked with hot coffee when he tried to confront a robber.

It happened back in February, but the NYPD is only now releasing video of the incident.

Police say a man went into the 7-Eleven on Brighton Beach Ave. around noon on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.

The man opened a bag of donuts, ate one of them, then served himself coffee before he tried to leave the store without paying for the items.

A 46-year-old male employee tried to stop the man from leaving the store. The robber threw hot coffee in the victim's face and knocked him down to the floor.

The man then took off on foot westbound on Brighton Beach Avenue.

The victim only suffered minor injuries.



The attacker is described as a dark-skinned male, 30 to 35 years old, 5'7", and weighing 130 to 140 lbs. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket, a white hooded sweater, blue jeans, and dark-colored sneakers.