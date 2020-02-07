7-Eleven testing cashier-less stores

article

7-Eleven is going without cashiers.

Using a mix of algorithms and “predictive technology,” the convenience store chain is hoping to make shopping even easier.

Employees shopping at the store at its corporate headquarters in Irving, Texas will be the first to try out the company’s cashier-less technology.

First, shoppers will need to download and sign-in for 7-eleven’s mobile checkout app. When they enter the store, they check in on the app.

Receipts appear in the app automatically after leaving the store.

The store will still have 7-Eleven employees to ring up items like cigarettes or lottery tickets requiring an age verficiation.