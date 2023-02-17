$7.3 million Pick-6 lottery ticket sold in New Jersey

article

There's a new multimillionaire in Monmouth County, New Jersey.

The winning lottery ticket matched all six numbers drawn for Thursday's Pick-6 with Double Play, for $7.3 million.

The winning numbers for Thursday, February 16th, were: 03, 17, 18, 26, and 42.

The ticket was sold at Soda King, on 300 Gordons Corner Rd., in Manalapan, New Jersey, which in itself is a lucky location.

"We are already a lucky location, we sold a $1,000,000 Powerball ticket before," says Dilip Shah, the owner of Soda King.

Shah's location will win a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

In addition to the jackpot winner, the drawing also had four winners to match five out of the six balls drawn.

One of those tickets had the 4x multiplier making their ticket worth $13,104.

The jackpot will reset to $2 million for the next drawing that will be held on Monday.