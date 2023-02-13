66-year-old man shoved onto subway tracks in Brooklyn: NYPD

article

Police are searching for a suspect they say shoved a man onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon.

According to the NYPD, the victim, a 66-year-old man, was at the President Street station when the unidentified male suspect pushed him onto the tracks, unprovoked.

The victim was assisted back into the platform by two bystanders and EMS took him to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect fled the station heading towards Eastern Parkway.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.