65-year-old man found dead on Harlem sidewalk

A 65-year-old man was found dead on a sidewalk in Harlem on Monday.

The NYPD says officers found an unconscious man in front of 240 West 113 St just after 4 a.m.

EMS took him to Mt. Sinai-St. Luke's Hospital with a laceration to his chest. He was later pronounced deceased.

The Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of his death. Police say they are continuing to investigate.

