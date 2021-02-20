60-year-old woman's face slashed in unprovoked Bronx attack

article

The NYPD is investigating after a 60-year-old woman was slashed across her face in an apparently unprovoked attack in the Bronx on Thursday.

According to authorities, the woman was walking along East Tremont Avenue when a man approached her from behind and tapped her on the shoulder. When the woman turned around, the man silently slashed her across the forehead and eyes before fleeing in a gray Honda Civic heading west.

The victim was treated at a hospital.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5'6" tall and weighing roughly 160 pounds. It is unknown what clothing he was wearing at the time of the attack.

Police late Friday released a photo of the vehicle, along with a plea for tips. The car has a dent on the passenger side of the front end.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

With the Associated Press.