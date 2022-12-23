60-year-old man stabbed to death in Harlem park: NYPD

article

The NYPD is investigating after a man was found stabbed to death inside a park in Harlem early Friday morning.

According to authorities, police were approached at around 2:15 a.m. by an individual who told them there was an unconscious man inside Marcus Garvey Park.

Police then discovered the victim, a 60-year-old man, with multiple stab wounds to his body.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, there are no arrests and an investigation into the killing is ongoing.