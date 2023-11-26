60-year-old man slapped, stabbed and hit with own cane on Brooklyn bus

article

A 60-year-old man was slapped, stabbed, and hit in the head with his own cane on a bus in Brooklyn.

Police said the man was on board a northbound B12 bus on Nov. 15, when he got into an argument with a man and a woman.

As the man was exiting the bus, the male suspect allegedly hit him in the head. The woman suspect then stabbed the 60-year-old in the back with a knife three times as the other suspect took the man's cane and continued to hit him on the head.

The victim was transported to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).