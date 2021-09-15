6-year-old girl struck by van in Kensington, police say

Philadelphia police say a 6-year-old girl was struck by a van going the wrong way on a street in Kensingon.

It happened on the 600 block of Wishart Street around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The girl is currently in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

According to police, the vehicle fled in an unknown direction. Investigators believe the van may have been trying to escape gunfire.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Wednesday night.

Police originally said the girl suffered a graze wound to the face, but later sent a correction that the injuries sustained were from the vehicle.

So far, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

PHILADELPHIA HEADLINES:

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter