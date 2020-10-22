Gunmen open fire from car into crowd in Brooklyn injuring 5, killing 1

article

Five men and one woman were shot in Prospect Lefferts Gardens leaving a 23-year-old man dead after he was struck in the chest.

Cops say at least two men pulled up to a crowd gathered near 271 Hawthorne Street at about 10:18 p.m. Wednesday and opened fire from a white sedan. The vehicle then took off.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the right leg, a 29-year-old man was shot in the left leg, a 29-year-old woman was shot in the right leg and a 27-year-old man was shot in the groin. The victims were transported to Kings County Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

A 28-year-old man was grazed in the back and taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

There is no description on the suspects. Police believe the shooting was gang-related.

In the High Bridge section of the Bronx, a 23-year-old man was shot in the head and killed just after 11: 30 p.m. And just after 9:30 p.m., a 28-year-old man was shot in Beford-Stuyvesant.

No arrests had been made.

Shootings are up across New York City. According to the latest NYPD statistics, for the week of Oct. 12- Oct. 18, shooting incidents increased 92.4%, shooting victims were up 98.8%, and murders were up 32.6% compared to the same time period last year.