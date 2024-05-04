Westbury house shooting on Long Island leaves 6 injured; no arrests made police say

article

Six people were injured in a shooting that happened at a gathering in Westbury Friday night, according to Nassau County police.

Witnesses said they were attending an 18th birthday party at the home when shots were fired.

According to Gang Investigation Squad Detectives, they found six people shot and injured inside the home near Eastfield Road around 10:45 p.m.

All sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

"It wasn't like a house party,…it was literally a birthday party," one witness said.

Witnesses also said that the party was dying down right before they heard gun shots. "All of a sudden you heard a firecracker and then just shots [and] everybody starts running…."

"Everyone was yelling for their friends," another witness said.

Witnesses said that they allegedly saw the "dad of the party" bleeding from his back. "You just see someone..the guy's back is just bleeding bad. He's like the dad of the party.."

The victims were transported to local hospitals and are in stable condition.

"This was never supposed to happen," one witness said.

A man who lives nearby said it "was very shocking" and that he hadn't heard of anything like this happening in the eight years he's lived in the neighborhood.

No arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.