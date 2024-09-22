Expand / Collapse search

6 hospitalized after slashing in Gerritsen Beach, Brooklyn: NYPD

By
Published  September 22, 2024 1:50pm EDT
Brooklyn
FOX 5 NY

Crime in the City full episode: September 20, 2024

FOX 5 NY’s Dan Bowens takes a look at some of the more notable crimes across the New York City area this week, including a Brownsville subway police shooting that left innocent bystanders injured, a woman shoved onto subway tracks in Bushwick and an 81-year-old sucker punched on the Upper West Side.

BROOKLYN - Six people have been hospitalized after they were slashed in Brooklyn Sunday morning, police said.

The incident happened at 12:16 a.m. on Fane Court and Everett Avenue in Gerittsen Beach.

What do we know about the victims?

Police said: 

  1. A 30-year-old woman was slashed in the face.
  2. A 16-year-old woman was slashed in the arm.
  3. A 29-year-old woman was slashed in the hand. 
  4. A 27-year-old man was slashed in the face.
  5. A man in his 30s was slashed in his wrist and neck.
  6. A 19-year-old man was slashed in the hand.

Police said all the victims are in stable condition.

The motive is unclear, and the investigation remains ongoing at this time.