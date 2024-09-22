6 hospitalized after slashing in Gerritsen Beach, Brooklyn: NYPD

Six people have been hospitalized after they were slashed in Brooklyn Sunday morning, police said.

The incident happened at 12:16 a.m. on Fane Court and Everett Avenue in Gerittsen Beach.

What do we know about the victims?

Police said:

A 30-year-old woman was slashed in the face. A 16-year-old woman was slashed in the arm. A 29-year-old woman was slashed in the hand. A 27-year-old man was slashed in the face. A man in his 30s was slashed in his wrist and neck. A 19-year-old man was slashed in the hand.

Police said all the victims are in stable condition.

The motive is unclear, and the investigation remains ongoing at this time.