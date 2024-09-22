6 hospitalized after slashing in Gerritsen Beach, Brooklyn: NYPD
BROOKLYN - Six people have been hospitalized after they were slashed in Brooklyn Sunday morning, police said.
The incident happened at 12:16 a.m. on Fane Court and Everett Avenue in Gerittsen Beach.
What do we know about the victims?
Police said:
- A 30-year-old woman was slashed in the face.
- A 16-year-old woman was slashed in the arm.
- A 29-year-old woman was slashed in the hand.
- A 27-year-old man was slashed in the face.
- A man in his 30s was slashed in his wrist and neck.
- A 19-year-old man was slashed in the hand.
Police said all the victims are in stable condition.
The motive is unclear, and the investigation remains ongoing at this time.