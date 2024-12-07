Fifth Ave to close for 200th birthday celebration: List of street closures, stores

This Sunday, Fifth Avenue will celebrate its 200th anniversary by closing streets for a grand event called "You’ve Arrived on Fifth: 200 Years of Icons and Dreams."

Car traffic will be shut down between 48th and 55th Streets from noon to 6 p.m.

The block party will feature live performances, interactive art installations, and exclusive shopping experiences from some of the avenue’s most iconic retailers, hotels, and restaurants.

There will also be a ceremonial cake cutting.

What to Expect at the Event

Participating Stores: AritziaAssoulineBond No. 9Canada GooseCitizenCoachHublotIntimissimiLongchampMoMANikeP448The Peninsula New YorkPumaStuart WeitzmanSwarovskiTag HeuerTiffany & Co.UniqloVictoria’s SecretWatchHouse

Aritzia

Assouline

Bond No. 9

Canada Goose

Citizen

Coach

Hublot

Intimissimi

Longchamp

MoMA

Nike

P448

The Peninsula New York

Puma

Stuart Weitzman

Swarovski

Tag Heuer

Tiffany & Co.

Uniqlo

Victoria’s Secret

WatchHouse

The event will go on rain or shine, transforming the iconic avenue into a festive pedestrian haven.

Featured article

Plans for Fifth Avenue’s

Men window shopping on Fifth Avenue during Holidays in the 1950s.

In Oct., city officials unveiled a plan to transform Fifth Avenue between Bryant Park and Central Park into a pedestrian-friendly boulevard.

Proposed changes include:

Doubling sidewalk space.

Reducing traffic lanes from five to three.

Adding seating areas and hundreds of trees and planters.

The redesign aims to emulate world-famous boulevards like the Champs-Élysées in Paris, creating a green, inviting space for shoppers, workers, and visitors alike. The project, estimated to cost over $350 million, will be funded through public and private investments.

Additionally, Fifth Avenue’s skyline is set to change with the completion of 520 Fifth Avenue, a super-tall skyscraper that will become the second-tallest building on the street, after the Empire State Building.

A Historic Vision for NYC

"This visionary design will transform our overcrowded avenue into a spacious and green corridor," said Madelyn Wils, interim president of the Fifth Avenue Association.

Broad Urban Renewal Efforts

Plans to cap stretches of the Cross Bronx Expressway were also announced, with proposals to build parks and greenspaces atop the highway. The initiative aims to reconnect Bronx communities divided by the expressway’s construction, offering a historic opportunity for urban revitalization.

Join the celebration this Sunday and witness Fifth Avenue’s rich history come alive as the city looks ahead to an exciting future!