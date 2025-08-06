Man, 58, dies weeks after being stabbed in neck in Harlem

The Brief A 58-year-old man died from his injuries on Friday, August 1, after being stabbed in the neck in Harlem on July 20. Police have ruled the man's death as a homicide and a 24-year-old suspect is in custody. The suspect was originally charged with attempted murder and assault.



A 58-year-old man who was stabbed in the neck last month has died from his injuries, and his death has been ruled a homicide.

What we know:

According to NYPD 32nd Precinct, officers responded to a call on Sunday, July 20, at 11:44 p.m. for a man who had been stabbed at 159-14 Harlem River Drive, a building within NYCHA's Rangel Houses.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found the 58-year-old victim with a stab wound to his neck. EMS transported the man to NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem, where he was said to be in critical but stable condition.

The victim was pronounced dead by hospital staff on Friday, August 1. The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner has since deemed the incident a homicide.

Police arrested 24-year-old Lamont Oliphant on Monday, July 21, in connection to the stabbing. Oliphant was originally charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon before the death was ruled a homicide.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity has been withheld pending the notification of family, police confirmed.