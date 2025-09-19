56th Annual African American Day Parade returns to Harlem this Sunday

article

The Brief The 56th Annual African American Day Parade will take place on Sunday, September 21, 2025, in Harlem, New York. This year's theme is "Education is Our #1 Priority," and it will honor community leaders who have made a positive impact on education. The parade will be led by several Grand Marshals.



The streets of Harlem, New York, are set to come alive with culture, music and community pride this Sunday for the 56th Annual African American Day Parade. The parade, which has been held every third Sunday in September for over 50 years, is a platform for the community to come together and celebrate Black American heritage, talents and accomplishments.

56 years of heritage and unity

What we know:

This year’s theme for the African American Day Parade is "Education is Our #1 Priority," and the event will honor individuals who have made a positive impact in the field of education.

The parade will feature marching bands, majestic floats, community organizations, celebrities and more. The event is a celebration of Black American heritage and unity.

"We are pleased to highlight those who have positively contributed to the success and dignity of the community and this country," the event page stated.

The parade weekend includes a celebration on Saturday, September 20, called the "Get Involved Literacy, Health, and Culture Celebration". This event will be held at the Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Plaza and will feature live performances, giveaways, a health panel and on-site health services.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 15: A youth band participates in the 55th annual African American Day Parade on September 15, 2024 in New York City. Thousands turned out for the annual event, including school bands, politicians, youth dance groups, an Expand

56th Annual African American Day Parade: The details

Event times

The parade pre-show will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with the main event running from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Grand Marshals and guests

The event will be led by a number of Grand Marshals and other notable guests, including:

Dr. Tony Allen , President of Delaware State University

Dr. Martin Lemelle Jr. , President of Grambling State University

Dr. Patricia Ramsey , President of Medgar Evers College

Sandra Bookman , Anchor, Eyewitness News, ABC7/WABC-TV New York

Dr. Bob Lee , Radio Personality & Community Affairs Director

Joy Bivins , Director of The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture

Dr. Shawn Brown , Principal of Uniondale High School

Francina Yaw-Costello , Principal of Amber Charter School

Jean E. Jeanty , Principal of Pugsley Preparatory Academy.

Karyn "Superwoman" White, American singer

Parade route

The parade will take place on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard (7th Ave.) in Harlem, between 111th Street and 137th Street.

The event is expected to draw a crowd of over 900,000 attendees. The parade is a national parade and one of the most renowned celebrations of African American culture in the country, with over 200 participating organizations from over 12 states.

The parade also provided three scholarships to high school seniors and college students through the Abe & Lucinda Snyder Scholarship Fund.

Street closures

Formation:

Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard between West 110th Street and West 114th Street

West 110th Street - West 115th Street between Frederick Douglass Blvd.& Lenox Avenue

St. Nicholas Avenue between West 113th Street and West 114th Street

Route:

Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd. between West 111th Street & West 136th Street

Dispersal:

Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd between West 136th Street and West 142nd Street

West 135th -West 137th Street between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd & Lenox Avenue

Lenox Avenue between West 136th Street and West 139th Street

Miscellaneous:

West 126th Street between Lenox Avenue and Fredrick Douglass Boulevard

West 125th Street between Lenox Avenue and Fredrick Douglass Boulevard

Fredrick Douglass Blvd. between West 127th Street and West 128th Street

Lenox Avenue between West 132nd Street and West 133rd Street

Lenox Avenue between West 136th Street and West 140th Street

St. Nicholas Avenue between Adam Clayton Powell Blvd. and West 115th Street