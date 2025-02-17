56-year-old man shot, killed in the Bronx: NYPD

The Brief A 56-year-old man was shot and killed in the Bronx on Monday evening, police say. When police arrived at the scene, they found the man unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest. No arrests have been made.



A 56-year-old man was shot and killed in the Bronx on Monday, police said.

What we know:

Police reported that officers arrived at 717 E. 187th Street in the Belmont neighborhood just before 6:30 p.m., where they discovered a 56-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said he was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead due to his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the shooting is unclear.

The name of the man who was shot has not been released.