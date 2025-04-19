'50501' protests happening across US today: What to know

The Brief The 50501 movement has planned a nationwide "day of action" Saturday to counter the Trump administration’s policies on immigration, transgender people and other marginalized communities. Some of the events will be protests, but others will be "social support" activities like food and clothing drives or community picnics.



More than 700 events are scheduled around the U.S. Saturday to protest the Trump administration’s agenda.

This round of events, organized under the 50501 movement, will focus on community action in the wake of President Trump’s policies on immigration, transgender rights and other marginalized people in America.

Many of the events will be protests, but others will be community-focused food and clothing drives, picnics and other "social support" activities, organizers said on Substack .

50501 protests

The backstory:

The 50501 protests are a movement that stands for 50 protests, 50 states, one day.

It started on Reddit and quickly organized into protests in every state. The first 50501 protests were held in February, followed by another round in March.

What they're saying:

"Our movement shows the world that the American working class will not sit idly by as plutocrats rip apart their democratic institutions and civil liberties while undermining the rule of law," the group’s website says.