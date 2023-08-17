From 50 Cent to Mayor Adams: How hip-hop shaped their lives

50 Cent and Mayor Eric Adams may not seem to have much in common, but both men’s lives have been shaped by hip-hop in very different ways. FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers had the chance to sit down with each of them in exclusive one on one interviews and find out how hip hop helped them beat the odds.

50 Cent, the international superstar and media mogul, took over the Barclays stage in a sold-out show on his Final Lap Tour. So far, with at least four months and dozens of cities still to go, more than 1 million tickets have been sold.

Backstage in the Crown Club VIP Lounge, he told Lisa Evers that he’s on a grueling schedule but is enjoying the love from his fans.

Here are some highlights of their conversation:

Lisa: "So do you find that different cities, especially when you’re in other countries where they don’t even speak English do you find different songs hit differently in different locations?

50: "Absolutely. I just got back from Canada and the reception was crazy out there. The energy level was high. Internationally, to be honest, I think they appreciate American talent more than Americans. For real, because they don’t think they will ever come across your path to be in the same room or be around you, so in America, I think, the audience feels like they know who’s next."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams gave us a tour of a hip-hop art installation he requested at City Hall. Dubbed the "Hip Hop Mayor," he’s made it a point to weave hip hop culture into many facets of his administration.

Mayor Adams explained as he took us to the artwork on display.

"So as people come through here, we wanted them to see the role of hip-hp, how it played a major influence in our community. Look at the simplicity of this."

Lisa: "Sharpie and magic marker, and a 20-cent poster board."

Mayor: "But it was creative and many people were able to feed into it "

The mayor brought us into his private office to show us what’s on the wall next to his treadmill for motivation.

"This is an original poster that was given to me of a concert in London of Public Enemy," he explained.

We get more into this epic moment in Hip Hop on the next episode of STREET SOLDIERS Friday night, right after the 10 O'clock News.