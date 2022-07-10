5 people shot on Coney Island boardwalk: NYPD

article

Five people were injured, with one in critical condition after a shooting on the boardwalk in Coney Island early Sunday morning.

Authorities say a gunman opened fire on a crowd standing on the boardwalk around 2 a.m. near West 21st Street.

Two women, a 26-year-old and a 27-year-old, and a 19-year-old man, were struck in the leg by bullets. A 31-year-old man was shot in the back, and a 36-year-old man was hit in the chin.

The 31-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, while the rest of the victims were hospitalized in stable condition.

The identity of the gunman is currently unknown, and police are still investigating the incident.

