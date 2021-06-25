5 injured as shots ring out at Bronx graduation party

Five people were injured in a drive-by shooting at a graduation party in the Unionport section of the Bronx.

On Friday at about 1 a.m., the party was underway in the ground level of 1066 Zerega Avenue when a dark-colored sedan drove up and fired from the vehicle before speeding off, according to cops.

A 16-year-old male was shot in the chest, a 17-year-old male was shot in the leg, a 20-year-old male was shot in the leg, a 19-year-old male was shot in the hip and a 21-year-old male was shot in the leg.

The victims were taken to Jacobi Hospital and were expected to recover.

The shooting occurred after three of the victims were denied access to the party.

No arrest had been made.