5 injured, 1 critical after Brooklyn hit-and-run crash

Authorities say a vehicle collision in the Flatlands neighborhood of Brooklyn has left five people hospitalized, with one in critical condition.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. near Avenue J and East 32nd Street.

Police say that two of the victims were struck while getting off of a school bus and all 5 victims are part of the same family.

The car that hit the victims fled the scene immediately after the crash.

