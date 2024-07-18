5 arrested in Queens ghost gun trafficking operation; 86 firearms seized

article

Five people were arrested on a 625-count indictment in connection to a ghost gun trafficking operation in Queens, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Attorney General Letitia James said the task force seized 86 firearms from a garage in Elmhurst.

They also found 55 ghost guns, 25 assault weapons, over 90 high-capacity magazines, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

"When gun traffickers flood neighborhoods with untraceable firearms, they fuel violence that tears communities apart," said Attorney General James. "This investigation successfully stopped a dangerous gun trafficking operation by removing dozens of ghost guns and assault weapons from our streets."

According to officials, the suspects transported the 3D-printed ghost guns from Nassau County and brought the guns from Indiana to Queens. Attorney General James said Saini, Fernandez-Gonzalez, and Senhaji-Rivas paid over $27,000 to purchase firearms from Indiana.

The five suspects facing charges are:

Hargeny Fernandez-Gonzalez, 20, of Richmond Hill, NY

Satveer Saini, 20, of East Elmhurst, NY

Adam Youssef Senhaji-Rivas, 20, of Astoria, NY

Milanjit Sidhu, 20, of Greenwood, IN

Mateo Castro-Agudelo, 21, of Long Island City, NY

In 2023, a joint investigation was launched by the Organized Crime Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations New York, and the NYPD.

Attorney General James said, in addition to trafficking firearms, Saini allegedly sold them in Queens, including at the Louis C. Moser Playground in Jackson Heights and the parking lot of the Queens Center Mall in Elmhurst.

Castro-Agudelo and Fernandez-Gonzalez allegedly stored numerous weapons and high-capacity magazines in a garage in Elmhurst, according to Attorney General James. Castro-Agudelo used a guitar case to transport firearms and ammunition to his customers. Castro-Agudelo also allegedly posted pictures of the guns on social media accounts.

If convicted, the suspects will face multiple firearm felonies and could face a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.