Video: Boulders everywhere on California freeway after earthquake strikes area

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 11 hours ago
California
FOX 5 New York

Boulders end up on California freeway after earthquake

Boulders were everywhere on the road in one Northern California freeway after an earthquake in the area.

LOS ANGELES (KTTV) - A driver shared a wild video showing boulders everywhere on the road just after an earthquake was reported near the Northern California-Nevada border.

In the video shared by Brett Durrant, drivers were seen moving the boulders away from traffic on the 395 freeway in Northern California.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 5.9-magnitude earthquake happened about 20 miles south-southwest of Smith Valley, Nevada, which is close to Mono County, California. Its depth was reported at about 6 miles, according to USGS.

The USGS is asking anyone who felt the quake is asked to submit a brief report. You can click here for more information.