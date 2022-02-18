$49,000 worth of food, electronics, bikes stolen from Fridge No More in NYC

The NYPD wants to find two robbers behind a string of thefts in Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn. The suspects struck at least eight times targeting Fridge No More locations.

The robbers made off with $48,801 worth of food items and electronics from the grocery delivery stores between December and January., said police.

On Dec. 17, the suspects entered the Fridge No More at 310 East 23rd Street in Manhattan and removed three Aarow Bikes and batteries, three MacBook Airs, an iPad and a Zoom Bike valued at a total of $10,600.

Several hours later the suspects entered the Fridge No More located at 1638 Third Avenue and removed three Ninebot scooters valued at a total of $3,000.

On Dec. 28, the suspects entered the Fridge No More located at 885 Grand Street in Brooklyn removed three Ninebot scooters, one Aero Bike, two e-bike batteries and an Apple laptop valued at a total of $3,720.

On Dec. 29, the suspects entered a Fridge No More located at 103 Norfolk Street in Manhattan and removed three electric bikes and a MacBook Air valued at a total of $8,700.

On Jan. 3, the suspects entered Fridge No More located at 885 Grand Street in Brooklyn and removed two scooters, an e-bike and an Apple notebook valued at a total of $4,500.

On Jan. 13, the suspects entered Fridge No More located at 76 North 4th Street in Brooklyn and removed an Espin e-bike, two Arrow Bikes, a Zebra charger and a MacBook valued at a total of $5,731.

On Jan. 19, the suspects entered Fridge No More located at 45-02 11 Street in Queens and removed a MacBook valued at $1,000.

On Jan. 21, the suspects entered Fridge No More located at 52-22 Roosevelt Ave. in Queens and removed two MacBook Airs, an iPad Air, an I-Home Speaker and two e-bike batteries valued at a total of $1,700.

On Jan. 24, the suspects entered Fridge No More located at 31-12 38 Ave. in Queens and removed two scooters, two MacBooks, an iPad and a Ninebot scooter valued at a total of $4,850.

On Jan.29, the suspects entered Fridge No More located at 60 Freeman St. in Brooklyn and removed an iPad, a MacBook Air and an e-bike valued at $5,000.

Photos show one of the suspects following the robbery on Jan. 29 inside the Greenpoint Ave. subway station. The other suspect is seen inside of the Bedford/Nostrand Ave. station on Jan. 13.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential, according to cops.

